Cumberland Advisors Has Boosted Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding; Cabot (CBT) Holder Polaris Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $869,200 as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 31.56M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: CUTTING DRILLING COSTS IN TURNER SECTION OF PRB; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 53,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 245,883 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold $1.85M worth of stock.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy, Hess, Devon Energy, and More: This Week in Energy – Yahoo News” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy: Not Getting Me Moving – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s Bold Oil Bet Is Already Paying Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Options Hot as Stock Extends Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Bought Chesapeake Energy At $2.90 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Gp invested in 158,475 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 55,360 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc owns 1,000 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 801,016 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 101,960 shares. The Illinois-based Cna has invested 0.18% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 378,958 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Parkside Bankshares & invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 260,033 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moody State Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1,494 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 278,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.42M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).