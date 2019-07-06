Culp Inc. (CULP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

We are contrasting Culp Inc. (NYSE:CULP) and Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Textile Industrial companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp Inc. 19 0.79 N/A 0.88 21.56 Unifi Inc. 21 0.49 N/A 0.70 29.57

Table 1 demonstrates Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Unifi Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Culp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Culp Inc. is presently more affordable than Unifi Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 8.8% Unifi Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Culp Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.27. Unifi Inc. on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Culp Inc. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Unifi Inc. has 3.3 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unifi Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Culp Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Culp Inc. and Unifi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 86.4%. About 0.5% of Culp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.2% of Unifi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Culp Inc. -5.74% -7.02% 1.71% -13.56% -36.47% 0.85% Unifi Inc. 0.88% 4.04% -12.13% -22.31% -35.67% -9.89%

For the past year Culp Inc. had bullish trend while Unifi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Culp Inc. beats Unifi Inc.

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador. The Nylon segment manufactures and sells textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns to knitters and weavers that produce fabric primarily for the apparel and hosiery markets in the United States and Colombia. The International segment provides polyester-based products to knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets primarily in South America and Asia. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE, Sorbtek, Reflexx, XS, Cotton-like, and A.M.Y. brands. Unifi, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.