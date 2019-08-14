Culp, Inc. (CULP) Reaches $15.19 52-Week Low; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 18.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 7,659 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 33,888 shares with $1.46M value, down from 41,547 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.86% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 8.21M shares traded or 98.95% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA

The stock of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.97 target or 8.00% below today’s $15.19 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $188.22 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $13.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $15.06 million less. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 8,718 shares traded. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 27.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $188.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 33.76 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

Analysts await Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CULP’s profit will be $1.86 million for 25.32 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Culp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -236.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Culp (NYSE:CULP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What the Market Missed From General Electric’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Covington Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 825 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 23.54M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp owns 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 413,152 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 9,435 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 4,602 shares. 8,466 were reported by Loews. 2,041 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP reported 0% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 28,280 shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,997 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 18,882 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.88 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 23.98 million shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Pictet Fincl Bank Trust Ltd accumulated 24,970 shares.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,900 shares to 248,742 valued at $29.34M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 850 shares and now owns 2,409 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710 worth of stock.