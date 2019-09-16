Culp (CULP) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (YGEHY) Sellers Increased By 5.51% Their Shorts

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had an increase of 5.51% in short interest. YGEHY’s SI was 247,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.51% from 234,200 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 8 days are for YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY)’s short sellers to cover YGEHY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1692. About 5,593 shares traded. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CULP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Culp Inc’s current price of $16.31 translates into 0.61% yield. Culp Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 33,616 shares traded or 31.75% up from the average. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 27.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP)

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $202.33 million. It operates through two divisions, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. It has a 33.98 P/E ratio. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.12 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.