Culp (CULP) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Colfax (CFX)

Among 4 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $2900 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 13.93% above currents $30.5 stock price. Colfax Corp had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Longbow maintained the shares of CFX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CFX in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Longbow Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

Culp Inc (NYSE:CULP) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CULP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Culp Inc’s current price of $16.51 translates into 0.61% yield. Culp Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Sep 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 33,507 shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) has declined 27.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CULP News: 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Culp To Buy Source For Custom Window Treatments; 08/03/2018 – CULP INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO FUND ACQUISITION WITH CASH AND INVESTMENTS ON HAND WITHOUT INCURRING ANY ADDITIONAL DEBT; 08/03/2018 Culp Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Source For Custom Window Treatments Designed For Hospitality Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Culp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CULP); 08/03/2018 – CULP REPORTS DEFINITIVE PACT TO BUY READ WINDOW PRODUCTS; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc. to Acquire Read Window Products; 08/03/2018 – CULP: PACT TO BUY SOURCE FOR CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS DESIGNED; 08/03/2018 – Culp Inc Expects to Fund Acquisition With Cash and Investments on Hand

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Colfax Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,812 are held by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Ls Invest Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 4,763 shares. Moreover, Amg National Tru National Bank has 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 26,255 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 21,130 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Hudson Bay Mngmt L P stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Lafayette has 176,310 shares. Scopus Asset Management L P holds 672,008 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 4,074 shares. 95,525 are held by Boston Prtn. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 77 shares. Next Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 435 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 238 shares in its portfolio. 1.38 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Colfax Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CFX) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) By 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 1.44M shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

More notable recent Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Investors Should Buy General Electric Stock on Its Latest Decline – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “As Culp Cleans Up, Hereâ€™s the Speculative Buy Case for GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nestle: A One Of A Kind Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GEA Group: The Dip Is Over, What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The General Electric Company (GE) End Game: Bataan Death March or Turnaround Play? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: November 15, 2018.