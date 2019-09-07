Cullinan Associates Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $2.39 Million; Market Value Rose; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shares Rose, Robecosam Ag Raised Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 395,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.35 million, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 3.21M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company owns 71,600 shares. Assetmark accumulated 258 shares. Loeb Partners has 1,700 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated reported 19,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 10,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial has 1.62 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd holds 2.31M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co holds 32,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.71% stake. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested in 15,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Lc reported 427,067 shares stake. Da Davidson & Com invested in 0.01% or 48,565 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp holds 0% or 17,176 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 401,615 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,974 shares to 187,556 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,171 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,760 shares to 357,065 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).