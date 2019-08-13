Cullinan Associates Trimmed Cvs (CVS) Stake by $457,390; Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Position in Ii (IIVI) by $3.20 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 83,494 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 92,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 86,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 66,478 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 153,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 856,676 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management has 2.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Two Sigma Secs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 213,864 were accumulated by Kames Capital Public Ltd Company. Central Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 5,749 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated owns 111,248 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,974 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 4,387 shares. 304,527 were reported by Da Davidson And Co. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagleclaw Managment Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,438 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shelton Cap invested in 0.05% or 647 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 7,187 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 12,035 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 272,279 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8,190 shares to 43,790 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 14,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 211,159 shares to 278,516 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Ho by 706,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY).