Cullinan Associates Stake in Eaton (ETN) Boosted by $368,400 as Share Value Rose; Edge Wealth Management Decreased Position in Southern Co The (SO) as Market Valuation Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, up from 65,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 420,563 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co The (SO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 250,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 495 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26,000, down from 250,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 963,669 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 352,236 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Advsrs Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 13,031 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 7,863 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Company invested in 799,956 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 273,571 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Farmers Trust Co accumulated 63,031 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 5,675 shares. Dana Advisors Inc has 189,257 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. S&Co reported 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hbk LP accumulated 9,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 34,337 are owned by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares to 52,053 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 9.68 million shares. 18,268 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 41,508 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank & Tru Of Newtown has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,169 shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kbc Gp Nv invested in 218,582 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Massachusetts-based North American Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.27% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.76M shares. Phocas Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,250 shares. Community Comml Bank Na reported 9,192 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Montecito Comml Bank Trust reported 7,135 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation stated it has 8,263 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares to 91,286 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6.