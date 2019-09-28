Cullinan Associates Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Upped as Share Price Declined; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 58,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 191,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, up from 132,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 3,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,364 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 166,203 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.12% or 121,202 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spc stated it has 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has 13,030 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,328 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has invested 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 29,589 shares. Bsw Wealth holds 11,384 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,331 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. 2.15 million are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd. Timessquare Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,790 shares. Kistler holds 15,142 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Communication holds 163,169 shares. 206,994 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Inc owns 12,164 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group invested in 1.12% or 1.17M shares. Whitnell has invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 106,491 are held by Klingenstein Fields Communication Lc. Jag Cap Management holds 10,865 shares. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 5,928 shares. 25,000 were reported by Towerview. Moreover, Condor Mngmt has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,106 shares. Amer Research And Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,552 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 281,510 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 54,306 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 9.85% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.35 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,095 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 12,200 shares to 85,985 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,080 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.