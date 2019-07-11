Cullinan Associates Raised Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake; Nexus Investment Management Increases Stake in Transcanada (TRP)

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,291 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, up from 396,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 174,008 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES NMML DECISION IN NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS PRESSURE RESTRICTION ON ITS KEYSTONE PIPELINE HAS NOT HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividends

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 114,568 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Target Date For FDA Decision is October 28; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi, Evotec team up for research on infectious diseases treatment; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – GHO Capital Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Sanofi-Backed Alcaliber; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lilly Announces Tradjenta Cardiovascular Outcome Study Data – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sanofi/Regeneron’s Asthma Candidate Meets Goal in Study – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE to Buy ARRY, RHHBY, MRK, AZN Drugs Get Regulatory Nod – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Meet The 3 Biggest Industries Investing In Cannabis – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares to 83,494 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 95,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “President Trump affirms support for Keystone XL project – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TC Energy to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransCanada Reports Record Financial Results for 2018 Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: ENB,ENB.TO,WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.