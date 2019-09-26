Cullinan Associates Raised Eaton (ETN) Stake; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 22,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 92,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.70 million, up from 70,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 712,346 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 7,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 230,461 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.37M, down from 238,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 110,599 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian to Demonstrate Advanced Cancer Care Solutions at ESTRO 37; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18 million for 24.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,486 shares to 292,868 shares, valued at $38.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Ad (RBGLY) by 70,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldg Inc by 8,735 shares to 95,275 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,505 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

