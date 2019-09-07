Cullinan Associates Position in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) Decreased by $1.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Consolidated Investment Group Has Increased Holding in Equinix (EQIX)

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 110,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 117,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37,074 shares to 172,493 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.16% or 419,120 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 19,987 shares. First Light Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability reported 3,123 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 150,000 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 15,103 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,340 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 4,686 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Polar Llp has invested 0.28% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bessemer Group accumulated 2,692 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 8,208 shares stake. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). C Ww Gru A S stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.25M for 52.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,100 shares to 28,716 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

