Cullinan Associates Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $456,330; Bamco Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $10.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 86,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.71 million, down from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.10% negative EPS growth.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 99,384 shares to 6.29M shares, valued at $400.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 411,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.35% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Prtnrs Management Ltd Com stated it has 45,872 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 2.30M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company reported 239,988 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource invested in 0.04% or 551,019 shares. 3 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors. Fmr has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Jefferies Lc invested in 32,162 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,662 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 18,663 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 2,271 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has 4,899 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 126,432 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 75,853 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Company owns 4,821 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.05 million shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.64 million shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 1.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 5,113 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 60,656 are owned by Chase Investment Counsel. Murphy Capital Management reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 2.13% or 52,451 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.13% or 6,151 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 3.82% or 523,085 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 0.4% or 8,910 shares. Robecosam Ag has 316,629 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Compton Mngmt Ri accumulated 4.67% or 199,004 shares. Westwood Holding Inc holds 55,683 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30,020 shares to 253,385 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 14,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.