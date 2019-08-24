Cullinan Associates Lowered Its Stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Spectrum Management Group Has Cut by $503,500 Its Position

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 110,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 117,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will CRISPR Therapeutics Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vertex sets CEO transition April 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNDM, VRTX, LLY – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co reported 5,493 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.17% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 20.18M shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.24 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd owns 19,381 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp accumulated 9,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 302 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Martingale Asset Management LP has 13,813 shares. Adirondack Tru Co stated it has 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Orbimed Limited Liability has 2.72% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 955,300 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 72,000 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Eqis Capital Management holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 12,793 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.18% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 48,195 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,800 shares to 44,641 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Cisco Looks Weak; Canopy Growth Gets Smoked – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.