Cullinan Associates Lifted Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Position by $866,828; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Boosted by Golub Group Llc

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Biogen Idec (BIIB) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,320 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, up from 17,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B

Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1130.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 364,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.17M, up from 32,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Discovered Document Altering and Reported It to OCC; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biogen’s Spinraza shows long-term effect in mid-stage SMA study – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MED, EPAM, BIIB – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alkermes Bounces Back — but Not Enough – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

