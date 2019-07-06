Cullinan Associates Lifted By $2.15 Million Its Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Alexanders (ALX) Sentiment Is 1.52

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Amazon (AMZN) stake by 52.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 1,209 shares as Amazon (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 3,513 shares with $6.26M value, up from 2,304 last quarter. Amazon now has $954.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 22/05/2018 – Amazon frontrunner in talks to buy Future Retail stake, sources say; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services

Alexanders Inc (ALX) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 41 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 27 decreased and sold their holdings in Alexanders Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.74 million shares, up from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alexanders Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 35 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 156 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 25,270 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,500 were accumulated by C V Starr And. Sentinel Tru Co Lba owns 240 shares. 3,635 are held by Liberty Mgmt. Bell Financial Bank accumulated 784 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 120 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates has 325 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc accumulated 23,590 shares or 2.1% of the stock. 10,225 were reported by Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Com. Veritas (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct has 13,423 shares for 3.92% of their portfolio. California-based Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 6,800 shares to 110,473 valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, January 23, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $374.56. About 9,888 shares traded. Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) has risen 0.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Loss/Shr $1.90; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Includes $4.65/Share Accrued Expense for NYC Real Property Transfer Taxes; 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years

Ems Capital Lp holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. for 93,745 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc owns 13,273 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 0.28% invested in the company for 173,190 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,408 shares.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It has a 31.73 P/E ratio. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed.