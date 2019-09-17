Cullinan Associates Lifted Accenture LTD (ACN) Holding by $507,288; Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Position in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by $50.25 Million as Share Value Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 127,420 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 12/04/2018 – Edison Awards Recognize Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ VITROS® NEPHROCHECK® Test for Best New Product; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 29,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, up from 26,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $195.32. About 272,991 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,592 shares to 26,817 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,156 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank holds 19,019 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,395 shares. The California-based Planning Ltd has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Condor Cap Management has 0.52% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 10,941 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.72% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.90 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1,639 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Personal Advisors stated it has 3,650 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 399,897 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,783 shares. Illinois-based Dsc Advsr Lp has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 2.33M shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $64.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN) by 615,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc reported 0.08% stake. Tompkins Fincl invested in 1,142 shares. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 93,118 shares. Everence Management invested in 0.09% or 8,487 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Int Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,110 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 4,400 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 1.39M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. House Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,651 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 3,972 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,366 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Oakbrook Invs Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 15,712 shares. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 114,106 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

