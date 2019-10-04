Cullinan Associates Increases Position in General Mills (GIS); Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Cray (CRAY) by $737,290 as Share Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 53.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 21,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 40,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 44.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 21.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 19,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 112,966 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 93,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 2.90 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Study Finds On-premises Systems are Critical to Enterprise AI Implementations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HPE’s Cray deal set to close after Japan approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supercomputing Leader Cray Introduces First Exascale-class Supercomputer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 269,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 27,996 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Techs has invested 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 5.97M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Swiss Bancorp holds 76,100 shares. Alpine Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.04M shares. Strs Ohio owns 25,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 800,102 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 142,900 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 179,864 shares stake. Westchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 448,830 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 7,873 shares to 48,802 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 21.28% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 88,507 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 24,395 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak has 1.43% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 23,036 shares. Hikari Pwr has invested 0.41% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Personal Capital Advisors Corp owns 48,549 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 4,037 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc owns 47,370 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 1.24M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 39,828 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,890 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Essex Service accumulated 6,325 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.76% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 153,546 shares.