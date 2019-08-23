Cullinan Associates Increased Its Wal (WMT) Stake; As Exelon (EXC) Valuation Declined, Jennison Associates Decreased Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 35,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.65M, up from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 1.70 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – O’DANG Hummus™, Maker of Premium Hummus and Hummus Dressings, Launches New Hummus Dressing Line Nationwide at Walmart; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Changes the Game Again with New Global Wire Service; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Indian retailers to move CCI against Walmart-Flipkart deal – PTI in Economic Times

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 500,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 6.96 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.84M, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.60M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.6% or 671,016 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 7,692 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 85,386 shares. Conning Inc holds 29,818 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 7,568 shares. Earnest invested in 78,064 shares. Fund Management Sa holds 177,817 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 36,590 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 28,319 shares. Pinnacle Finance holds 0.02% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 0.23% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.20M shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $100.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 119,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,229 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 56,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).