Cullinan Associates Increased Its Csx (CSX) Stake; Last Week Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Coverage

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 4,550 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 42,320 shares with $3.17M value, up from 37,770 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $51.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 2.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical

Among 10 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -9.47% below currents $825.04 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27. Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $647 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 21. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $900.0000 New Target: $904.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $815.0000 New Target: $900.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 21.09% above currents $66.25 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. UBS downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Friday, April 5 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc reported 392,079 shares stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability stated it has 0.42% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nuwave Inv Limited Co has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,172 shares. Rockland has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 3,782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comm Natl Bank accumulated 61,220 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cadinha & Limited Company holds 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 5,467 shares. Pennsylvania Company has invested 0.35% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 609,499 shares. Amg Natl Trust Bank holds 0.02% or 4,392 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough owns 6,005 shares. Harvest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 3,490 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co. The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 1.78% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) stake by 3,760 shares to 52,053 valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 95,063 shares and now owns 246,289 shares. Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.60% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $825.04. About 246,488 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 35,011 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,736 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc accumulated 2,110 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Cap Partners Group Lc owns 29,283 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Pcl accumulated 161,238 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jefferies Group Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 3,127 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 0.06% or 12,356 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 11,849 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.05% or 233,116 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 488 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 26,650 shares. Citigroup stated it has 21,571 shares. California-based Cap International Inc Ca has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 2,650 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle Proved The Doubters Wrong – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Tests New Queso Blanco In Three Markets – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09M worth of stock was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.90 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 93.06 P/E ratio.