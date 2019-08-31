Cullinan Associates Increased Intel (INTC) Stake By $994,280; Lincoln National (LNC) SI Increased By 12.23%

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 18,760 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 357,065 shares with $19.17 million value, up from 338,305 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $205.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 13/03/2018 – Top Democrat on U.S. Senate Intel: ‘lot of questions’ about Trump CIA nominee; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) had an increase of 12.23% in short interest. LNC’s SI was 4.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.23% from 4.38M shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 4 days are for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s short sellers to cover LNC’s short positions. The SI to Lincoln National Corporation’s float is 2.43%. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 836,173 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.37 billion. It operates through four divisions: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. It has a 7.45 P/E ratio. The firm sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold Lincoln National Corporation shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna accumulated 1.2% or 96,500 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 78,742 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 46,852 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 70,624 shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 5.56M were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 9,615 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.26% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.20M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 162 shares or 0% of the stock. Trexquant L P holds 58,416 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 344,938 shares. Agf Investments invested in 0.09% or 143,577 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 794,480 shares. 10,276 are owned by Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company.

Among 2 analysts covering Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lincoln National has $7500 highest and $67 lowest target. $72’s average target is 36.16% above currents $52.88 stock price. Lincoln National had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased S&P Global Inc. stake by 95,500 shares to 168,000 valued at $35.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 18,340 shares and now owns 1,900 shares. Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 1.65% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,633 shares. Johnson Gru holds 124,551 shares. Kopp Invest Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,200 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 200,060 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 134,363 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Highland Mngmt LP reported 288,600 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.98 million shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp reported 600 shares. John G Ullman And holds 3.02% or 311,003 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 21,386 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 29,927 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,633 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 243,837 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.