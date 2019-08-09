Cullinan Associates Increased Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Share Value Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $4.65 Million as Valuation Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 56,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 380,318 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, down from 436,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 125,209 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 10,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 12,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 61,037 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 16,560 shares to 48,687 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 103,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,506 shares, and has risen its stake in A O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

