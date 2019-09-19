Cullinan Associates Increased 3M Company (MMM) Holding by $1.02 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $411,556

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 64,420 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17M, up from 58,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 3.12% or 210,899 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reik Lc has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,792 shares. First Wilshire Securities stated it has 2,590 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bollard Limited Com has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 94,077 shares. Weiss Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Intact Inv Mngmt owns 86,200 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.47% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Condor Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,881 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 653,513 shares. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership invested in 0.25% or 52,102 shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 3.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.43 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5,275 shares to 17,641 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,012 shares to 90,816 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,218 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Hill Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5,408 shares stake. Cap Research Invsts has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Court Place Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btim has invested 1.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 333 shares. Moreover, Diker Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,935 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 160,365 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt owns 12,127 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Davidson Invest has invested 0.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bowen Hanes & holds 0.68% or 91,662 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland Co invested in 4,991 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Indiana Tru And Invest Mgmt has invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).