Cullinan Associates Holds Stake in At&T (T); Associated Banc-Corp Holding in Facebook (FB) Decreased by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 177,459 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95 million, up from 161,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 22.60 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.80M, down from 89,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 27/03/2018 – Canada privacy commissioner contacted British Columbia about AggregatelQ; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 10/05/2018 – Congress just published all the Russian Facebook ads used to try and influence the 2016 election; 15/05/2018 – Generation Investment Adds Aptiv, Exits Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,050 shares to 113,156 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,209 shares to 397,339 shares, valued at $44.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.