Cullinan Associates Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Boosted by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose; As Pdc Energy (PDCE) Shares Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,368 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,025 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09M, up from 142,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc. (PDCE) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company's stock declined 31.09% . The hedge fund held 111,100 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 10.65% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 2.66M shares traded or 72.68% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.06% or 123,575 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,650 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Advsrs Lp owns 180,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 298,834 shares. 826,052 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cornerstone Advisors owns 20 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 30,114 shares. Pnc Gru Inc owns 3,082 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.91M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Limited Com invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 22,701 shares. Nokomis Capital Limited Company has 1.44% invested in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 72 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $373,000 was made by Ellis Mark E on Friday, May 10.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 28,800 shares to 672,993 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx L.P. (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.15M shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,592 shares to 26,817 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,095 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT).