Cullinan Associates Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM) Increased by $427,653; Visa Class A Shares Common (V) Position Maintained by Twin Capital Management Inc

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,077 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 47,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (V) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 10,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 48,680 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 38,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,130 shares to 5,440 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,760 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

