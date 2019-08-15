Cullinan Associates Holding in Cvs (CVS) Has Decreased by $457,390 as Stock Declined; As Sonoco Products (SON) Share Price Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Position by $3.77 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 83,494 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 92,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 1.85 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (SON) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 61,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 207,261 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, down from 268,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 55,842 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – WILL ACQUIRE REMAINING 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN JOINT VENTURE OF CONITEX SONOCO FOR APPROXIMATELY $133 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for $150M in Cash; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,800 shares to 44,641 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 3,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE) by 299,437 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.07 million for 15.37 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

