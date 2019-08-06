Cullinan Associates Has Upped Cerner (CERN) Position By $1.47 Million; Lifeway Foods Has 0.5 Sentiment

Lifeway Foods Inc (LWAY) investors sentiment is 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 6 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold their equity positions in Lifeway Foods Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 1.61 million shares, down from 1.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lifeway Foods Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Cerner Corporation (CERN) stake by 26.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 25,850 shares as Cerner Corporation (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 121,835 shares with $6.97 million value, up from 95,985 last quarter. Cerner Corporation now has $22.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 305,166 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 73,201 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 15,320 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc holds 832,221 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beacon Group holds 0.28% or 29,658 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares And Trust invested in 0.04% or 3,853 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. 881,107 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fiduciary Com stated it has 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 249,051 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 613,979 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 14.38M shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 23,658 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa.

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by SunTrust.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) stake by 116,566 shares to 39,824 valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Square Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner, Duke Clinical Research Institute Launch New Solution to Innovate Clinical Research – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. The insider GREISCH JOHN J bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lifeway Foods, Inc. for 107,511 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 25,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 10,707 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 70 shares.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.0441 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1559. About 902 shares traded. Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) has declined 7.84% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LWAY News: 06/03/2018 Lifeway to Showcase New Products, Release “The Kefir Cookbook” at Expo West; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 15/05/2018 – Lifeway Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 30/03/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC QTRLY NET SALES $26.3 MLN VS $30.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC LWAY.O QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.00; 30/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lifeway Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LWAY); 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS INC – UPON WALDRON’S RESIGNATION, LIFEWAY WILL APPOINT ERIC HANSON, AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO; 11/05/2018 – LIFEWAY FOODS – ON MAY 9, CFO JOHN WALDRON NOTIFIED OF DECISION TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE MAY 23, 2018 TO PURSUE ANOTHER BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY – SEC FILING

More notable recent Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lifeway Foods Says It Plans To Enter Cannabis Market With CBD Drinkables – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lifeway Foods Begins Shipping New Vegan Probiotic Drink, Plantiful – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lifeway Foods, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lifeway Foods, Inc., CEO Julie Smolyansky to Present at the 13th Annual Global Dairy Congress on June 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.85 million. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses.