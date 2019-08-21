Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) by $338,400 as Share Price Declined; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,053 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 55,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 3.46 million shares traded or 24.67% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 48,016 shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 4,586 shares to 277,478 shares, valued at $18.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 823 shares. Parametric reported 58,320 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 37,322 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 10,483 shares. American Asset Management owns 13,743 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York holds 3,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 240,417 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 22,735 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 86,114 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,162 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

More recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “Kohl’s sells Menomonee Falls office to Milwaukee Tool for ongoing expansion – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 11,476 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,202 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Heritage Corp reported 0.12% stake. Cincinnati accumulated 523,600 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.1% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 142,195 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,096 shares. 1,671 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% or 4,070 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 0.39% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,443 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Tru Na holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 24,474 shares. 60,735 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,207 shares.