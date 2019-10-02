Cullinan Associates Has Raised Its Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Share Price Rose; Shamrock Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in At&T Com (T) by $570,108 as Stock Price Rose

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 82.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 17,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 38,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 21,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 4.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 151,025 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.09M, up from 142,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.76. About 1.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 7,470 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,446 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $141.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 138 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacer Trendpilot Us Large Cap Etf by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,577 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Technology Alphadex Fd (FXL).