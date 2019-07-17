Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by $2.29 Million; National Instruments (NATI) Market Value Declined While Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 31,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 82,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 114,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 126,073 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NIWeek; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 436,158 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1.41 million shares stake. Vanguard Group accumulated 11.75M shares. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,626 shares stake. Tobam, France-based fund reported 2,362 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 422,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,264 were reported by Brookstone Mngmt. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). New York-based Tompkins Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Symphony Asset Ltd holds 0.17% or 14,519 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc holds 32,729 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 167,195 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 92,700 shares. 10,225 are owned by Covington Mngmt. Fund Mgmt accumulated 31,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 311,323 shares.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,150 shares to 178,482 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com Stk (NYSE:M) by 111,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Common Sto (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NATI’s profit will be $38.24M for 37.30 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $268,825 activity. Shares for $88,940 were sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L on Monday, February 4.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares to 3,513 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 46 shares. Cap Ca owns 660 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 326,663 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,424 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank has invested 0.15% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 365,607 are held by Green Valley Invsts Llc. Hap Trading Llc reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 54,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 222,732 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 5,605 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Axa reported 0.03% stake. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79M for 22.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.