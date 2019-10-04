Cullinan Associates Has Lifted General Mills (GIS) Position; Rwc Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Masco (MAS) Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 78.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 410,000 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 112,000 shares with $4.40 million value, down from 522,000 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $42.23. About 948,831 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Cullinan Associates Inc increased General Mills (GIS) stake by 21.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 19,715 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 112,966 shares with $5.93M value, up from 93,251 last quarter. General Mills now has $32.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 1.90M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.69 million for 14.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 2,491 shares to 159,159 valued at $62.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) stake by 1.13 million shares and now owns 2.92M shares. Bilibili Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,250 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Da Davidson And owns 14,571 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru owns 594 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability owns 356,600 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 3,887 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont owns 5,087 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 233,195 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.93 million shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 98,971 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,902 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 95,244 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 451,954 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $47.86’s average target is 13.33% above currents $42.23 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform”. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, September 9.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 10,100 shares to 193,960 valued at $10.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 7,600 shares and now owns 42,505 shares. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. General Mills has $5600 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.08% below currents $53.79 stock price. General Mills had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 19 with “Hold”.