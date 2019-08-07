Cullinan Associates Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding By $307,390; Aravt Global Decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding

Aravt Global Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 18.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aravt Global Llc sold 140,000 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Aravt Global Llc holds 620,000 shares with $28.92 million value, down from 760,000 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $47.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 257,452 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 5,210 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 170,375 shares with $10.07 million value, up from 165,165 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $227.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 1.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invests Ltd Llc holds 137,070 shares. 15,552 were reported by Amer Asset Management. The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Com holds 5.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 500,000 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 86,584 shares. 137,773 are held by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 21,120 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The California-based West Oak Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 6,039 were reported by Horizon Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Company. Enterprise Fin Corporation has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0.8% or 12,024 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd holds 1.16% or 43,508 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.17% or 34,687 shares in its portfolio. Coastline stated it has 70,237 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) stake by 13,700 shares to 36,925 valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) stake by 116,566 shares and now owns 39,824 shares. Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. TerraForm Power – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.