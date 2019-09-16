Cullinan Associates Has Increased Its Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $374,000; Lennar (LEN) Holding Held by Lodge Hill Capital Llc

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 96,805 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, up from 90,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 7.38 million shares traded or 20.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 07/03/2018 – GLAPINSKI: THERE ARE STILL HAWKS IN POLISH MPC; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 246,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 196,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.96M shares traded or 45.91% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 55,000 shares to 43,374 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 510,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,500 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.