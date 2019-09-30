Cullinan Associates Has Increased Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Enstar Group (ESGR) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 7.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 6,800 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 96,805 shares with $5.41 million value, up from 90,005 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 13.05M shares traded or 115.25% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP

Enstar Group Inc (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 68 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 43 reduced and sold equity positions in Enstar Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.66 million shares, down from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Enstar Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 17.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 30,962 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes Maiden Re Adverse Development Cover Reinsurance Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 7.76% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 38,400 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. owns 1.20 million shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 101,834 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 82,018 shares.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. Shares for $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.06% above currents $62.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

