Cullinan Associates Has Increased 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 7,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 1.05M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 58,525 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, up from 54,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associate invested in 0.04% or 825 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 24,463 shares stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Alexandria Cap Ltd Company owns 7,125 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 27,708 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 863 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 37,845 shares. Viking Invsts LP invested in 2.11% or 1.18 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0% stake. 37 were reported by Carroll Financial. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 105,132 shares. Waverton Investment holds 101,906 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 0.08% or 4,968 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Great Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,908 shares to 11,894 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G.. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,230 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 5,783 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 26,273 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 77 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,095 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt. Chemical Bankshares has 0.55% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,310 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 160,083 shares or 12.24% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.23 million shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj owns 4,320 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,075 were reported by Mgmt Associate New York. 47,662 were reported by Hightower Trust Svcs Lta. Moon Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,629 shares. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 95,500 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $35.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 95,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,289 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).