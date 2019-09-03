Cullinan Associates Has Decreased Its Cvs (CVS) Stake; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Covered By 1 Bulls

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,630 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 83,494 shares with $4.50M value, down from 92,124 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $77.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.64. About 3.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

The stock decreased 16.06% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 24.94 million shares traded or 175.49% up from the average. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs 1Q Rev $239M; 20/03/2018 – CLIFFS CEO GONCALVES COMMENTS AT STEEL CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cleveland-Cliffs Outlk To Stbl, ‘B’ CCR Affirmed; 29/03/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS FILES TO EXCHANGE $1.08B 5.75% SR NTS DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – Contrarian Capital Management Buys 2.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS – ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $140 MLN TO $170 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC – SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES AND SERVICES $ 102 – $107 PER LONG TON; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS COMMITTED TO CLOSE APIO MINING OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.69 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11.

Cullinan Associates Inc increased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,830 shares to 58,525 valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 9,675 shares and now owns 86,175 shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 56,709 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 0.07% or 9,697 shares. Cardinal Management reported 258,450 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 6,000 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 5,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co stated it has 597 shares. Citigroup has 2.04M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr owns 75,700 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 242,980 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 55,326 shares. 620,600 were reported by Agf. Farmers And Merchants invested in 278,178 shares or 1% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 26,653 shares. Westchester Cap Management owns 2.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 105,967 shares. Ls Ltd Company invested in 0.59% or 176,277 shares.