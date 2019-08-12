Cullinan Associates Has Cut Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $456,330 as Market Valuation Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Maintained by Quantbot Technologies Lp

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 281.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 5,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 7,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 278,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 287,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 41,138 shares to 3,962 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 45,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,928 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Essex Property, Equity Residential, Federal Realty and Kimco Realty – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WPT Industrial REIT Announces Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Welltower’s (WELL) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Retail REIT Stocks Appears Bright – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investors reported 3.25M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 30,926 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 16,270 are owned by Driehaus Mngmt Lc. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 17,458 shares. Ashford Capital has 0.46% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.11% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated owns 2 shares. Eii Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 921 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 268,192 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,715 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 5,641 shares. Comm Bancshares accumulated 0% or 841 shares. Country Financial Bank owns 59,323 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 4,605 shares to 70,251 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cheviot Value Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 84,208 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.72M shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc has 2.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.53 million shares. Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,108 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.26M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Incorporated has 468,462 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Management Co has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utd Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.02 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.97M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,244 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 4.44 million shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.