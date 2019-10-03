Cullinan Associates Has Boosted Position in Automatic Data (ADP) as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Raised Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data (ADP) by 130.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 7,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 12,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156.24. About 518,074 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.0259 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7359. About 294,867 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,257 shares to 15,063 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,734 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Associates Incorporated accumulated 205,033 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kidder Stephen W owns 63,600 shares for 4.21% of their portfolio. Monroe State Bank Mi stated it has 3,555 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.96% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Old Dominion Capital Management reported 5,580 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 97,080 are owned by Northstar Inv Advsrs Lc. Hills Natl Bank & has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Mariner Lc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10.48 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth, a California-based fund reported 742 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com owns 92,576 shares. Security Trust Company owns 2.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 40,246 shares. Moreover, State Bank has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,920 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow sinks after ISM services report hits three-year low and adds to slowdown fears – MarketWatch” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow knifes below 50-day moving average, puts blue-chips on track to breach key level for first time in a month – MarketWatch” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Rise, On Track to End September Higher – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 75,685 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: SZC Rights Offering, Saba Sues BlackRock – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marketplace Authors’ Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “7 luxury stocks you should buy now – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 10, 2013.