Cullinan Associates Decreased Paychex (PAYX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by $333,987 as Market Valuation Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (DEO) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 124,135 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, up from 122,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11,442 shares to 59,658 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Beacon Financial Gp has invested 0.55% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 69,185 shares. Fort LP holds 0.52% or 32,080 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 220,042 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 66,613 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 13,322 shares. Homrich Berg owns 3,384 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 22,243 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 1,664 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 324,131 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.32M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Old Financial Bank In owns 16,767 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 26,908 shares. 5,777 were reported by Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prod (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 30,020 shares to 253,385 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.