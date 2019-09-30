Cullinan Associates Decreased Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Price Rose; As Amdocs LTD (DOX) Market Valuation Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Cut Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 40,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 121,410 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18 million, down from 161,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 4.48 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 47,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 199,761 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 17,180 shares to 63,116 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pacific accumulated 3,719 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meyer Handelman has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Osher Van De Voorde Management has 128,650 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. North Carolina-based Westend Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,500 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.07% or 117,457 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Corporation reported 0.43% stake. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.43% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hilltop Inc has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 10,000 were accumulated by Palisade Asset Llc. Hussman Strategic holds 50,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Shell Asset holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 239,069 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 31.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.Y. (NYSE:BK) by 10,250 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,404 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).