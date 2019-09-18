Cullinan Associates Decreased By $739,260 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Taubman Centers (TCO) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 109 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 79 cut down and sold their holdings in Taubman Centers Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 55.72 million shares, down from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Taubman Centers Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 66 Increased: 63 New Position: 46.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 13,690 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 265,080 shares with $14.51 million value, down from 278,770 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $207.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO)

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.92% above currents $49.41 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Management accumulated 2.33% or 80,559 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability reported 19,758 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 51,928 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested in 4.81% or 541,327 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guardian Management has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Lc invested in 1.2% or 48,109 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 1.45% or 150,176 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 192,643 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 44,836 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 5,700 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 37,184 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Amcr (NYSE:BMS) stake by 32,509 shares to 40,438 valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) stake by 14,183 shares and now owns 86,233 shares. Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 300,126 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) has declined 33.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Taubman Board Actions Have Fundamentally Inhibited Shareholder Value Creation; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAYS ISS SUPPORTS LAND & BUILDINGS’ PROPOSAL TO ELIMINATE DUAL-CLASS VOTING STRUCTURE AT TAUBMAN; 08/05/2018 – LITT REITERATES NEED FOR CHANGE AT TAUBMAN IN LETTER TODAY; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Top-tier mall owners like Simon and Taubman are seeing strong rents despite a wave of stores closures. There’s still a steady demand from tenants to be in their properties, they said; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman

More notable recent Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Taubman Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:TCO) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Taubman Centers Declares Common and Preferred Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “International Marketplace wins global ULI award – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 11.27% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. for 1.11 million shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 141,282 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security Capital Research & Management Inc has 2.84% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. As of June 30, 2005, the firm owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership . It has a 56.4 P/E ratio. The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein.