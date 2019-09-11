Cullinan Associates Cut Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $7.61 Million as Share Value Declined; Cohu Com (COHU) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc Com (COHU) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 98,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 485,017 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 583,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $516.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 2,952 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 95,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 246,289 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 341,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.42. About 737,340 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 48,301 shares to 270,546 shares, valued at $40.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) by 75,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold COHU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 0% or 6.00 million shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 14,374 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 11,928 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 116,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Com Limited Partnership holds 338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,707 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Shell Asset Management reported 61,213 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 65,583 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Kennedy Management accumulated 201,200 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 15,217 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 72 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cohu Announces Resignation of Director – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 12, 2019 : ZTO, BTG, AMPH, NTRA, COHU, CARA, EVRI, SENS, APEI, RC, TISI, CLNE – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72 billion for 19.90 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 78,158 shares. Howard Mngmt reported 81,728 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 6.40 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 104,273 shares. Arrow Fincl accumulated 1.11% or 59,513 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winslow Asset Inc invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beese Fulmer Mngmt has 1.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 111,206 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn owns 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,609 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 10.19 million shares or 4.34% of the stock. 22,153 were reported by Lau Associates Lc. 5,954 are owned by Brookmont Mgmt. Choate Investment Advisors holds 130,114 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. City reported 76,032 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 328,173 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 3,423 shares to 96,454 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).