Cullinan Associates Cut By $2.29 Million Its Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) Position; Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust (MIC) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR) stake by 90.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 18,340 shares as Marriott Intl New Class A (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 1,900 shares with $238,000 value, down from 20,240 last quarter. Marriott Intl New Class A now has $42.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.65 million shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust (MIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 119 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 99 cut down and sold stock positions in Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust. The investment managers in our database now hold: 109.05 million shares, up from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Macquarie Infrastructure Co Trust in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 76 Increased: 83 New Position: 36.

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 12,118 shares to 161,349 valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 24,653 shares and now owns 28,753 shares. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 6.30% above currents $128.35 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Berenberg. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $135 target. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 21 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12500 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MAR in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,456 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 887,129 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Barclays Public Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 357,523 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp stated it has 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Spc Fincl holds 11,109 shares. Fort Lp holds 17,915 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 10,458 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fincl Advantage reported 29,854 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 2,829 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.1% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 570,519 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 17/04/2018 – MOAB MANAGES FUNDS THAT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 1% MIC

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for 632,188 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 452,615 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knott David M has 2.89% invested in the company for 175,900 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 379,984 shares.