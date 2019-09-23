Cullinan Associates Cut Aflac (AFL) Holding By $545,400; Western Digital Has 1 Sentiment

Western Digital Corp (WDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 227 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 227 sold and trimmed stock positions in Western Digital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 245.61 million shares, down from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Digital Corp in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 169 Increased: 166 New Position: 61.

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 10,100 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 193,960 shares with $10.63M value, down from 204,060 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 6.67M shares traded or 101.75% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility; 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 49,951 shares. Moreover, M&T Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 156,233 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Montgomery Mgmt holds 0.32% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 13,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,728 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 6,286 shares. Covington Inv Advsr reported 111,890 shares or 2% of all its holdings. 300 were accumulated by Archford Strategies Ltd Llc. Coastline holds 0.68% or 85,700 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co holds 0.25% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 20,614 shares. Whittier Tru has 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 63,847 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 42,152 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldgs Limited Com holds 2.55% or 850,180 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,325 shares to 248,551 valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,025 shares and now owns 42,258 shares. Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.81 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.94% above currents $51.97 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation for 1.51 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 189,005 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 3.08% invested in the company for 295,331 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.99% in the stock. Permit Capital Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,500 shares.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 8.86M shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.96 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.