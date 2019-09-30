Cullinan Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Horan Capital Advisors Increased Position by $810,486

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 176,155 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 170,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 131,221 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 35,508 shares. Farmers reported 73,485 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Com holds 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 17,457 shares. Barnett Commerce owns 77,384 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.05% or 20,723 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,628 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru owns 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,383 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Incorporated Il owns 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,388 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.37M shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 86,828 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Bancorp Usa holds 10,215 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 81,529 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

