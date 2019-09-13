Cullinan Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Accenture LTD (ACN); Masters Capital Management Increases Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 29,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 26,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $194.38. About 783,556 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 13.58 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,580 shares to 18,620 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,218 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings.