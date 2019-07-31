Cullinan Associates Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $307,390; Fsi Group Upped Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position

Cullinan Associates Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullinan Associates Inc acquired 5,210 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Cullinan Associates Inc holds 170,375 shares with $10.07M value, up from 165,165 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $228.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 21.34M shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Fsi Group Llc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 23.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fsi Group Llc acquired 23,944 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Fsi Group Llc holds 126,926 shares with $5.21 million value, up from 102,982 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $5.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 764,454 shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased S&P Global Inc. stake by 95,500 shares to 168,000 valued at $35.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 12,190 shares and now owns 234,455 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity. $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S on Friday, May 17.