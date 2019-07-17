Cullinan Associates Boosted Sanofi (SNY) Position by $425,700; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $22.00 Million as Share Value Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 588,866 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 14/05/2018 – Sanofi-Ablynx Deal Goes Ahead; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 26/03/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 from @BrittanyMeiling Failed again: Sanofi’s Ablynx reports PhII lupus flop; 01/05/2018 – Innovative Targeting Solutions in Antibody Therapeutic Research Collaboration With Sanofi; 28/05/2018 – Sanofi CEO Seeks `Bolt-on’ Acquisitions to Spur Sagging Growth; 08/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi Completes Acquisition of Bioverativ Inc; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 307,504 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18,340 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,053 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Gru Ltd Partnership reported 111,040 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser invested in 8,994 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7.27M shares. Parkside Natl Bank & has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1,836 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 18,680 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Holdings owns 214,288 shares. Group holds 1,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tegean Capital Lc invested in 9.52% or 315,100 shares. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.4% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 31,644 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 57,964 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California State Teachers Retirement System has 170,628 shares.

