Cullinan Associates Boosted Mastercard (MA) Holding by $598,075; As Sysco (SYY) Valuation Rose, Fort LP Upped Position

Fort Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 9,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,011 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 24,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 882,339 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,015 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.02 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Remains a Buy, But Expectations Need to Be Lowered – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 1,538 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Burney Comm owns 78,905 shares. 27,429 were accumulated by Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. White Elm Capital Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 83,860 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,000 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moore Capital Management Lp reported 50,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has 1.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,500 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,278 shares. 50,015 were reported by Pittenger Anderson. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Street owns 36.96M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.38M shares. Barometer Cap Inc holds 58,472 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,900 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,925 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Trust (SPY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 22,321 shares valued at $1.47 million was sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff And Co stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Country Club Trust Communication Na accumulated 0.03% or 3,601 shares. Citizens & Northern reported 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company reported 4,956 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com holds 727,845 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept stated it has 38,072 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,634 shares. 203,302 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors. Wheatland Advsr Inc invested in 0.8% or 15,807 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 35,000 shares. 1,749 are owned by Parkside Bankshares And Tru. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 17,724 shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 34,011 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 149,005 shares to 81,974 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 112,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,534 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.